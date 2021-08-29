Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baton Rouge, LA

Transcript: Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome on "Face the Nation," August 29, 2021

Posted by 
CBS News
CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe following is a transcript of an interview with Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome that aired on Sunday, August 29, 2021, on "Face the Nation." ED O'KEEFE: We go now to the mayor of Baton Rouge, Sharon Weston Broome. Mayor, thank you for joining us this morning on what I know is a busy time. Give us a sense of how your city is prepared or is preparing for this and what concerns you have as the storm nears.

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS News

CBS News

276K+
Followers
36K+
Post
197M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ed O'keefe
Person
Sharon Weston Broome
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#Southern University#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
News Break
Politics
Related
Louisiana StatePosted by
CBS News

Watch Live: Biden travels to Louisiana to survey Hurricane Ida damage

President Biden is heading to Louisiana Friday to survey the devastation wrought by Hurricane Ida and speak about what his administration is doing to help residents recover. Mr. Biden will receive a briefing from local officials on Ida's impact and deliver remarks in LaPlace, Louisiana, before taking an aerial tour of several of the hardest hit communities. Mr. Biden is expected to spend about six hours on the ground Friday.
Louisiana StateCBS News

Hundreds of thousands dealing with Ida's wrath from Northeast to Louisiana

The power is still out for hundreds of thousands in Louisiana, where people are also dealing with shortages of food, water, fuel and other supplies. Meanwhile, first responders across the Northeast rescued people in danger from rising tides and powerful floods after the storm barreled through the region. CBS News correspondent Mireya Villarreal reports from New Orleans on the aftermath of Ida's wrath, and Joy Squier, a spokesperson for the American Red Cross, joined CBSN from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where she described conditions on the ground.
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS News

Storms are carrying grass-destroying pests to northeastern U.S.

Homeowners beware: Armyworms are on the march in numbers not seen in decades, threatening yards, golf courses, athletic fields and crops in the northeastern U.S. Defenses against the invasion are weak. "The general consensus is that this is the worst outbreak of fall armyworms in decades," David Shetlar, professor emeritus...
Texas StatePosted by
CBS News

What will the Texas voting law do?

Six months after the legislation to overhaul Texas elections was introduced, the Legislature passed the sweeping bill, despite the bitter opposition of the state's Democrats. Democrats staged two separate walkouts during the spring and summer that stalled GOP efforts to pass the bill. They say the measure, which is still to be signed by Governor Greg Abbott, includes unnecessary provisions that may make it harder for some voters, particularly voters of color and disabled voters, to cast a ballot. Republicans counter that the bill will shore up faith in the election system and making it harder to cheat.
EnvironmentPosted by
CBS News

Severe weather and fires devastate regions of U.S.

While the West copes with wildfires, Ida left a trail of destruction in Louisiana and caused several tornadoes and flooding across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Maryland. Mola Lenghi spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN about the storm's impact.

Comments / 0

Community Policy