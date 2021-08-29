Transcript: Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome on "Face the Nation," August 29, 2021

Six months after the legislation to overhaul Texas elections was introduced, the Legislature passed the sweeping bill, despite the bitter opposition of the state's Democrats. Democrats staged two separate walkouts during the spring and summer that stalled GOP efforts to pass the bill. They say the measure, which is still to be signed by Governor Greg Abbott, includes unnecessary provisions that may make it harder for some voters, particularly voters of color and disabled voters, to cast a ballot. Republicans counter that the bill will shore up faith in the election system and making it harder to cheat.