Even Drew McIntyre Loves Jinder Mahal's WWE Theme Song

In an interview with Fightful, Drew McIntyre confirmed that WWE owns the rights to his old theme ‘Broken Dreams’ and he’s been pushing to use it again. He said: “I’ve mentioned it a couple of times. We do own the rights to it. We do have the song. I guess it’s a case of when the time is right, it’s gonna happen. But because I’ve been hearing about it every week for years and years and years, especially towards the bigger events, I heard about it leading up to SummerSlam here constantly, every WrestleMania I hear about it constantly, so anyone in that audience when it finally happens better have some kind of… You saw what happened to Jericho’s music though. Everybody better know that song, better be singing along to every single word or I’m gonna have to go back with my tail between my legs and go,’ Alright I guess… Sorry about that.’ We used it briefly in my NXT title match with Bobby Roode. It’s the only time we’ve used it since I came back and it would be perfect for a build-up video. But I think if we’re gonna do it, it’d be really cool to go full blast with it, full till with it. Have it as the entrance song for that night and we know it’s probably gonna trend and everyone better know the words. Maybe we can put it up for sale ‘cause it was really successful back in the day. I remember I was like twenty-four at the time and the head of the music came up and told me ‘Your music’s rivaling Cena’s,’ at the time. It was that popular and it was such a cool song. I was such a mark. I’d listen to it in the gym all the time. Definitely don’t do that now.“