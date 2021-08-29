FEMA calls Ida 'one of the most catastrophic hurricanes' to ever make landfall in the US
PORT FOURCHON, La. -- Ida spent 16 hours over land as a hurricane battering Louisiana before finally being downgraded to a tropical storm Monday morning. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Ida had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. It hit coastal Louisiana on Sunday afternoon as a Category 4 hurricane with top winds of 150 mph (230 kph); a tie for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the mainland U.S.abc11.com
