CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Orleans, LA

FEMA calls Ida 'one of the most catastrophic hurricanes' to ever make landfall in the US

abc11.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORT FOURCHON, La. -- Ida spent 16 hours over land as a hurricane battering Louisiana before finally being downgraded to a tropical storm Monday morning. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Ida had maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. It hit coastal Louisiana on Sunday afternoon as a Category 4 hurricane with top winds of 150 mph (230 kph); a tie for the fifth-strongest hurricane to ever hit the mainland U.S.

abc11.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houma, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Lafitte, LA
City
Ida, LA
City
New Orleans, LA
City
Baton Rouge, LA
City
Galliano, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Latoya Cantrell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Hurricane Preparedness#Hurricanes Katrina#Extreme Weather#U S Ida#Facebook#Gma#The Associated Press#Twitter#Entergynola#Southern#Poweroutage#Coast Guard#Petty
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Minnesota Statethe-journal.com

Minnesota's Klobuchar says she had breast cancer; doing well

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar announced Thursday that she has been treated for breast cancer and the treatment “went well.”. Klobuchar, 61, tweeted that the cancer was found in February during a routine mammogram, and eventually she had a lumpectomy to remove the cancer. She said she completed radiation treatment in May, and a checkup in August found she was doing well.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards, and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy