San Diego Padres’ Season in Disarray, But it is Salvageable

Key Statistics: RF Brian O’Grady 1-4; LF Taylor Kohlwey 1-4; CF Jose Azocar 1-4; RHP Brett Kennedy (L, 1-5) 5.2 IP 5 H 4 R 4 ER 4 BB 6 K HR; RHP James Norwood 1.0 IP 2 K. Prospect Watch: El Paso was held to three singles on the road in Round Rock as they fell to 38-53 on the year. Brett Kennedy got the start and held the Express to one run through five innings before giving up a two-run home run in the sixth inning. Kennedy has had a tough year in Triple-A with an 8.91 ERA in 33.1 innings as he has battled two separate stints on the Injured List. In 2018, before knew and shoulder surgeries, he posted a 10-0 record with El Paso and a 2.72 ERA in 89.1 innings to earn a promotion to San Diego. … After going hitless in his first Triple-A game, Jose Azocar has hit in 10 straight for a .359/.372/.615 slash line with eight extra-base hits in 11 games. The 25-year-old former Detroit Tigers farmhand signed as a minor league free agent in November and was impressive in the field on our visit this past weekend.