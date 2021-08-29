Cancel
San Diego Padres’ Season in Disarray, But it is Salvageable

By Thomas Conroy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Diego Padres looked to be on top of the baseball world coming out of the All-Star break. The team’s offense was on fire by scoring 34 runs in the first two games of the second-half opening series against the Washington Nationals in our Nation’s Capital. Hopefully, it was...

MLBPosted by
Outsider.com

WATCH: San Diego Padres Fans Start Intense Brawl in Stands at MLB Game

Usually, when a fight breaks out at a game, it’s between fans of opposing teams. In this case, a few San Diego Padres fans decided that just because they’re on the same team, doesn’t mean they have to like each other. During Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Petco Park, the brawling fans sat side by side before getting physical. Although the cause of the fight is unknown, it’s clear this wasn’t the result of a debate over the best batter on the team.
MLBSun-Journal

MLB notebook: Smoltz, Leiter refuse vaccine, will work remotely for MLB Network

John Smoltz and Al Leiter are not making in-studio appearances for MLB Network after refusing to get the coronavirus vaccine, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press on Wednesday because they aren’t at liberty to publicly discuss...
MLBSun Journal

Philadelphia Phillies at San Diego Padres odds, picks and prediction

The Philadelphia Phillies (62-60) and San Diego Padres (67-57) play the second game of a three-game set at Petco Park Saturday with an 8:40 p.m. ET first pitch. Let's analyze the lines around the Phillies vs. Padresodds with MLB picks and predictions. Phillies RHP Aaron Nola (7-7, 4.48 ERA) makes...
MLBchatsports.com

Dodgers: Max Scherzer Talks About Almost Joining the Padres in San Diego

Remember that brief hour or two when Max Scherzer was heading to the Padres at the trade deadline? The Padres certainly do. Of course, we know that Mad Max thankfully put on Dodger blue and white over Padre brown and ugly at the deadline and has been a stabilizing force in a rotation that has dealt with injury after injury in 2021.
MLBmadfriars.com

San Diego Padres Daily Farm Report: August 21

Key Statistics: RF Brian O’Grady 1-4; LF Taylor Kohlwey 1-4; CF Jose Azocar 1-4; RHP Brett Kennedy (L, 1-5) 5.2 IP 5 H 4 R 4 ER 4 BB 6 K HR; RHP James Norwood 1.0 IP 2 K. Prospect Watch: El Paso was held to three singles on the road in Round Rock as they fell to 38-53 on the year. Brett Kennedy got the start and held the Express to one run through five innings before giving up a two-run home run in the sixth inning. Kennedy has had a tough year in Triple-A with an 8.91 ERA in 33.1 innings as he has battled two separate stints on the Injured List. In 2018, before knew and shoulder surgeries, he posted a 10-0 record with El Paso and a 2.72 ERA in 89.1 innings to earn a promotion to San Diego. … After going hitless in his first Triple-A game, Jose Azocar has hit in 10 straight for a .359/.372/.615 slash line with eight extra-base hits in 11 games. The 25-year-old former Detroit Tigers farmhand signed as a minor league free agent in November and was impressive in the field on our visit this past weekend.
MLBColumbus Dispatch

Cincinnati Reds keep one-game lead over San Diego Padres in National League wild-card race

The Cincinnati Reds maintained their one-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the National League wild-card standings with 34 games remaining in the 2021 Major League Baseball season despite their 4-1 loss Wednesday to the Brewers in Milwaukee, as the Padres lost 5-3 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 16 innings - the longest Major League Baseball game since it started the runner-on-second rule in extra innings.
MLBSports Illustrated

How to Watch San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Angels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The San Diego Padres were one of the top contenders in the National League not too long ago. With a stacked lineup and quality pitching, they appeared to have a good shot at a spot in the playoff picture. Unfortunately, they have gone just 2-8 in their last 10 games and are now 15 games back in the NL West and are two games back in the Wild Card chase.
MLBWashington Post

Dodgers win a wild San Diego marathon game against the Padres

Wednesday night’s game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres goes into the record books as a 5-3 win in 16 innings for L.A., But that doesn’t quite capture the epic nature of this 5-hour, 49-minute matchup. This San Diego marathon was the longest game since MLB adopted...
MLBchatsports.com

LA Angels: 3 encouraging signs from San Diego Padres series

Brandon Marsh, LA Angels. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports. The LA Angels may have gotten a bit back on track in their two-game home series vs. the San Diego Padres. After an embarrassing series loss to the horrible Baltimore Orioles, the Halos split this series against a quality team...
MLBDetroit Free Press

San Diego Padres at Arizona Diamondbacks odds, picks and prediction

The San Diego Padres (69-62) and Arizona Diamondbacks (44-88) play the opener of a three-game set Monday at Chase Field. First pitch is scheduled for 9:40 p.m. ET. Let's analyze the lines around the Padres vs. Diamondbacksodds with MLB picks and predictions. Padres RHP Chris Paddack (7-6, 5.13 ERA) makes...
MLBGalesburg Register-Mail

Matthew Wheaton: Do San Diego Padres have what it takes to claim second NL wild card spot?

My beloved San Diego Padres have 30 games left in the regular season, and they need to figure out a way to get some victories. “My guys” had the day off Sunday, and they needed it. Heading into Monday, the Padres had a 2-8 mark in their last 10 games, and batted a paltry .170. San Diego’s pitchers combined for a 4.74 ERA in the last 10 outings, and the Pads were outscored by 21 runs.

