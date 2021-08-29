Central Mass. by the Numbers

Gas prices have increased slightly, 1.6 cents per gallon, in the past week, averaging $3.01 per gallon Monday. Gas prices in the city are 2.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 93.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. Gas at the cheapest station in Worcester was priced $2.85 Monday, while the most expensive was $3.25 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. In Massachusetts, the average gas price went down 1.2 cents, to $3.02 per gallon Monday.