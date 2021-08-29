Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Central Mass. by the Numbers

telegram.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGas prices have increased slightly, 1.6 cents per gallon, in the past week, averaging $3.01 per gallon Monday. Gas prices in the city are 2.2 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 93.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. Gas at the cheapest station in Worcester was priced $2.85 Monday, while the most expensive was $3.25 per gallon, according to GasBuddy. In Massachusetts, the average gas price went down 1.2 cents, to $3.02 per gallon Monday.

www.telegram.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Worcester County, MA
Worcester County, MA
Traffic
Worcester, MA
Traffic
City
Grafton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
State
Massachusetts State
City
Worcester, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Gas Prices#Friendly House#The Planning Board#The Historical Commission#Town Planner
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
Phoenix, AZPosted by
Reuters

'QAnon Shaman' pleads guilty to taking part in attack on U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The man nicknamed the "QAnon Shaman" pleaded guilty on Friday to obstructing an official proceeding when he took part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol assault by then-President Donald Trump's followers. Jacob Chansley, of Phoenix, Arizona, was photographed inside the Capitol shirtless, wearing a horned...
Glynn County, GAPosted by
Fox News

Ex-prosecutor indicted for misconduct in Ahmaud Arbery death

A former Georgia prosecutor was indicted Thursday on misconduct charges alleging she used her position to shield the men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery from being charged with crimes immediately after the shootings. A grand jury in coastal Glynn County indicted former Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson...

Comments / 0

Community Policy