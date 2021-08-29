Cancel
US drone strike against 'credible' threat in Kabul kills two Islamic State targets

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uD6uN_0bgSDoDl00


The United States launched a military strike in Kabul, Afghanistan , against a "specific, credible threat," killing two targets affiliated with the Islamic State, U.S. officials said Sunday.

The military strike on Sunday, which followed a drone strike in the Nangarhar Province Friday, killed two high-profile ISIS members and wounded one other. President Joe Biden warned after the initial strike Friday that it would not be the last.

“U.S. military forces conducted a self-defense unmanned over-the-horizon airstrike today on a vehicle in Kabul, eliminating an imminent ISIS-K threat to Hamid Karzai International Airport. We are confident we successfully hit the target," Capt. Bill Urban, CENTCOM Spokesperson, told the Washington Examiner on Sunday.

Urban said a "significant secondary explosion" indicated a substantial amount of explosive material within the vehicle.

"We are assessing the possibilities of civilian casualties, though we have no indications at this time. We remain vigilant for potential future threats," Urban added.

US AIRSTRIKE TAKES OUT TWO 'HIGH PROFILE' ISIS TARGETS, WOUNDS ONE: PENTAGON

The U.S. Embassy in the Afghan capital said on Saturday that there was a “credible threat” to the airport area, where a suicide bombing on Thursday killed as many as 170 civilians and 13 members of the U.S. military. State Department officials have issued several similar warnings in recent days as the U.S. prepares to end its evacuation efforts after the Aug. 31 deadline.

More than 110,000 people have been evacuated from Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this month, with all but approximately 5,000 having come since Aug. 14.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said "about 300" American citizens remaining in the country have indicated they want to leave, reaffirming Biden's commitment to evacuating anyone who wants to exit the country on or after Sept. 1.

