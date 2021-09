Carolina Forest (0-0) at West Brunswick, N.C. (0-0) About the game | A year ago, the similarities between these two teams’ quarterbacks would have been staggering, as Carolina Forest’s Kyle Watkins and West Brunswick’s Monzelle Campbell were both stat stuffers running and throwing. This time around, both have graduated, leaving the focus on a pair of newcomers leading their respective varsity offenses. The Trojans will turn to Javan Mccray, while the Panthers are in Scott Saylor’s hands. Of course, neither is a one-man team, meaning Carolina Forest better keep tabs on speedy West Brunswick receiver J.J. Cobb, and Panthers running back Luke Janack will look to burst into the start of his 2021 campaign.