Tottenville HS product Gus Edwards could be in line to lead Baltimore Ravens backfield
Though it’s not how he’d have liked, Staten Islander Gus Edwards may have just inadvertently risen to the top of the Baltimore Ravens depth chart at running back. JK Dobbins, the presumptive starter at the position and team leader in rushing a season ago, was carted off the field during Saturday’s preseason game against the Washington Football Team with an apparent leg injury. The seemingly severe injury likely puts Dobbins’ status for the team’s week one opener in doubt, leaving the door open for Edwards.www.silive.com
