Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tottenville HS product Gus Edwards could be in line to lead Baltimore Ravens backfield

By Nick Regina
Posted by 
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Though it’s not how he’d have liked, Staten Islander Gus Edwards may have just inadvertently risen to the top of the Baltimore Ravens depth chart at running back. JK Dobbins, the presumptive starter at the position and team leader in rushing a season ago, was carted off the field during Saturday’s preseason game against the Washington Football Team with an apparent leg injury. The seemingly severe injury likely puts Dobbins’ status for the team’s week one opener in doubt, leaving the door open for Edwards.

www.silive.com

Comments / 0

The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
35K+
Followers
23K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gus Edwards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rutgers University#American Football#Staten Islander#The University Of Miami#Mvp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Make Decision On Todd Gurley

It appears we can close the door on the possibility of Todd Gurley joining the Baltimore Ravens, at least for the time being. The 27-year-old Gurley, who was actually born in Baltimore, is still a free agent after spending last season with the Atlanta Falcons. When the Ravens lost second-year back J.K. Dobbins to a torn ACL over the weekend, speculation arose that Gurley could be a fit to bolster the team’s depth at the position.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Ravens Reportedly Called Broncos About Trade For Wide Receiver

The Baltimore Ravens‘ depth at wide receiver took a massive hit this week, as rookie wideout Rashod Bateman suffered a groin injury during Tuesday’s practice that will keep him out of action for an extended period of time. In an effort to improve their passing attack before Week 1 of...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lamar Jackson to be without 2 key weapons to start season for Ravens

With the regular season a little more than a week away, the Baltimore Ravens are dealing with a handful of injuries on the offensive side of the ball. J.K. Dobbins is already out for the year with a torn ACL and rookie wideout Rashod Bateman has missed a large chunk of training camp along with Miles Boykin. Both wide receivers will now start the season on injured reserve.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Ravens’ Gus Edwards gets huge fantasy bump with J.K. Dobbin’s injury

Ravens running back Gus Edwards should see a huge rise in fantasy football with J.K. Dobbins suffering a serious-looking injury. The Ravens just proved why teams don’t play starters in their final preseason outings. Second-year running back J.K. Dobbins went down with a knee injury and now all of Baltimore is praying it isn’t serious.
NFLYardbarker

Analysis: Could Seahawks and Ravens Line Up on Running Back Trade?

Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider have said it time and time again: they're in on everything. But that doesn't simply mean looking at ways to add to their roster; they may look to subtract from it as well if something makes sense. As teams put...
NFLESPN

What fantasy managers can expect from the Ravens' Gus Edwards

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards has generated a lot of buzz in this week’s fantasy football drafts, although he admittedly doesn’t understand it. “I know nothing about fantasy football, but I hear about it all the time,” Edwards said recently. “I guess I’m doing good...
NFLPosted by
BamaCentral

Alabama in the NFL: Baltimore Ravens Release OT Andre Smith

With the beginning of a new week of training camp came more roster moves across the NFL, and this time it was the Baltimore Ravens announcing Monday the release of offensive tackle Andre Smith. Smith is now a free agent as the NFL regular season begins September 9. He last...
NFLpff.com

Fantasy Football Team Preview: Baltimore Ravens — Breakouts, Busts and Sleepers

Offenses led by mobile quarterbacks aren’t nearly as beneficial to skill position fantasy output as many drafters assume. Simply put, the rushing production of a mobile quarterback comes at the expense of other players in the offense. Therein lies the problem for multiple parts of the Baltimore Ravens’ offense: No...
NFLWaynesboro Record-Herald

Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers odds, picks and prediction

The Baltimore Ravens (1-0) play the Carolina Panthers (0-1) Saturday at Bank of America Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Ravens vs. Panthers odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets. The Ravens opened their preseason with a solid...
NFLpressboxonline.com

Baltimore Ravens’ Mock 53-Man Roster

The Ravens arrived in Owings Mills, Md., nearly a month ago to begin training camp, with most roster spots already secure (even if coaches don’t want to admit it), and about 40 players battling for the final few open jobs. As always seems to happen in the dog days of...
NFLfantasypros.com

Gus Edwards: Solid RB2 & Top Waiver Wire Target (2021 Fantasy Football)

The injury to J.K. Dobbins left fantasy football drafters scrambling over the weekend. The worst possible outcome, a season-ending injury, was revealed. Our analysts provided the fantasy football impact of the injury and how it impacts the Baltimore Ravens’ backfield (article|podcast). Our analysts believe former Dobbins’ backup, Gus Edwards, is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy