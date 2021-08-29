Cancel
Environment

Hurricane Ida a strong Category 4 storm at 150mph, making landfall soon

By Bob Jeswald
WKRN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are still WEATHER AWARE for Monday night-Through Tuesday Afternoon-We have been consistent with this timing since Friday of last week but we will watch closely if this changes. 8:50/7:50 AM CT 8/29: Hurricane Ida: A strong category 4 storms and 7mph from a category 5 nearing 157mph winds around...

