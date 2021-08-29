Cancel
Traffic

NY Lyft Riders Could be Picked Up in Oscar Mayer Weinermobile

By Nick
Hudson Valley Post
Hudson Valley Post
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I don't know about you but I relish the idea of being chauffeured around in a giant hot dog. You've got to hand it to the public relations and media team at Oscar Mayer. They always seem to find a way to make their massive mobile sausage relevant. A few years ago you could actually sleep inside the big four wheeled sausage when it was turned into an AirBNB as part of a promotion for National Hotdpg.

Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie, NY
