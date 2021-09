As first reported by Patrick Brown of 247 Sports, Tennessee running back Tee Hodge has entered the transfer portal, VR2 on SI has confirmed. Hodge, a freshman, due to the blanket eligibility waiver from COVID, will have four years of eligibility remaining at his next stop, although, he would have to receive an immediate eligibility waiver to play this fall as the deadline for the one-time transfer rule to apply has already passed.