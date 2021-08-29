Centenarian creates miniature scenes on rocks

Located in the tree-lined vintage Midtown neighborhood of Betton Hills, this newer and luxuriously appointed home features a pool in its vacation-worthy private backyard. Alongside the pool, you can find a spill-over spa, paved deck, outdoor seating bar and grill, and a covered lounging porch with built-in media features. From here, you are a mere 4-minute walk from Whole Foods, Midtown’s various shops and dining options, as well as McCord Park’s trails and pond. Your guests are greeted by an arched front doorway and barrel-ceiling foyer. There’s plenty of room as the layout features four bedrooms, a sitting room, a family room, an office, a bonus room and a storage room.
