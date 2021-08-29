Cancel
Local View: It's time to move on, admit PolyMet has failed

By Editorials
Duluth News Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwenty years ago, the LTV Erie mine closed. LTV Erie was made possible by taxpayer-funded research at the University of Minnesota and a tax break written into the Minnesota Constitution. In 1971, the mine employed 3,100. But as the ore body was exhausted, new owners slowly eliminated most of those jobs. In 2001, the LTV Corporation laid off the remaining 800 workers, devastating the surrounding communities.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Constitution#Polymet#Ltv Erie#The Ltv Corporation#Glencore#The United Steelworkers#Irrrb
Labor IssuesDuluth News Tribune

Local Labor Leader's View: This Labor Day, is there really a labor shortage?

Why should we celebrate Labor Day when workers’ rights are under attack? Every day we hear about employers and corporations openly union-busting and retaliating against working people — without consequences. There are millions of working people who say they want to join a union for the increased job safety, increased...
Duluth, MNmesabitribune.com

BIOBY effort seeks Walz’s support of PolyMet

DULUTH — Officials from the advocacy group Better In Our Backyard (BIOBY) are asking Iron Range residents to sign an online letter they hope to personally hand to Gov. Tim Walz this fall, asking him to show his support for PolyMet. This week the group, which is made up of...
Income Taxaccountingtoday.com

IRS permanently allows e-signatures on dozens of tax forms

The Internal Revenue Service has extended the ability to digitally sign a wide variety of tax forms indefinitely, enshrining a temporary grant of relief for the pandemic into a more permanent policy. The IRS updated the web page Wednesday on using e-signatures for certain forms, explaining the move would help...
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

Duluth School Board approves ALC move to Duluth Technology Center

The Duluth School District's Area Learning center will be located in the Duluth Technology Village, 11 E. Superior St., for the next three years due to a vote by the Duluth School Board tonight. The board voted to authorize the district to negotiate a lease with A&L Properties for the...
Olmsted County, MNDuluth News Tribune

Periods of rest are essential for growth

A few minute’s drive from just about any home in Olmsted County is the vast expanse of corn fields. Corn is one crop in a hurry. No sooner do the snow sheets melt and the seeds are planted with the iron plow, tiny seedlings show their faces. The crop then gets taller every day, so in less than two months, the stalks tower over any human and ready to be harvested within another two to three months.
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

Northland public defenders push back on return-to-office mandate

With 34 years of service under her belt, Donna Clark figured she was on a path to comfortably retire from the Northeastern Minnesota public defender's office in another seven years. Starting as a legal assistant in 1987 and receiving a promotion to office manager in 1997, Clark was responsible for...
Saint Louis County, MNDuluth News Tribune

St. Louis County COVID-19 ICU admissions hit monthly high

The Northland recorded 512 cases of COVID-19 in its 10-county region Aug. 27-Sept. 2. In that time, four COVID-19-related deaths were recorded. There was one death each in Aitkin and Itasca counties. St. Louis County recorded two COVID-19-related deaths, including a person who was between ages 45 and 49. In...
EnvironmentDuluth News Tribune

Local View: To combat climate change, go vote, protest

A friend recently asked why there isn’t a list of things people can do in response to issues seriously harming the environment. Our talk began by identifying concerns addressed by the first Earth Day in 1970. We agreed that most of the issues then haven’t gone away. In fact, many have become more harmful.
Colorado Statecoloradopolitics.com

Polis says Colorado's income tax should be reduced to zero

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said the state's income tax “should be zero” during a panel discussion at a conservative conference on Friday. During the discussion hosted by the Steamboat Institute, a conservative non-profit group, Polis responded to a question about how the state should balance its economic growth with the public health requirements of the pandemic.
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

Reader's View: Large events during COVID stress health care

As someone who works in health care, I'm disappointed that large events are allowed to continue. Our daily totals of COVID-19 cases are increasing in St. Louis County and Douglas County. Yet the cities are allowing these large events to carry on as if this isn't going to be an issue. Our Intensive care units are filling up, and our staff is overworked from the previous year's surge.

