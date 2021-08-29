Opinion | COVID selfishness is killing us
Dear Editor: Daniel Wilkinson, a 46 year old Army veteran, with two tours in Afghanistan and a purple heart recipient, was taken to the emergency room. He was diagnosed with gallstone pancreatitis in which fluid builds up in the liver and pancreas. The hospital was not equipped to perform this surgery so calls were made to nearby hospitals. Several hospitals had specialist available but no open ICU beds because of the COVID-19 crisis. Finally an opening was found in Missouri, but the last remaining bed was filled with a COVID patient before Daniel could be moved.madison.com
