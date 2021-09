Tottenham boss Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed Tanguy Ndombele will not be involved against WatfordThe club’s record signing has not featured at all during pre-season or the first four games of the campaign and is understood to have asked to leave the club.It remains to be seen whether Spurs will let him leave before Tuesday’s transfer window deadline, but the French midfielder will play no part against the Hornets on Sunday.Asked whether his situation had changed, Nuno said: “No, we speak yesterday and we speak the day before, Tanguy is with us.“He’s not been an option. Nothing has changed really.”Spurs,...