Al Roker shares behind-the-scenes clip of 'wild morning' before Hurricane Ida landfall

By Ronnie Koenig
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAl Roker and the TODAY team are in New Orleans covering Hurricane Ida, a potentially catastrophic Category 4 storm expected to make landfall in Louisiana this Sunday. Ahead of reporting live from the coast of Lake Pontchartrain on Sunday TODAY, Al shared a clip on Instagram of his surroundings, including massive waves splashing on to him and the storm's winds, which have already reached a top sustained speed of 150 mph.

