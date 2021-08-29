Cancel
Athens, GA

Historic Athens Welcome Center highlights stories of Black Athenians

By Lilly Kersh
Red and Black
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Sometimes history can be hard to swallow, but what better way to swallow it than with a nice cold beer,” Historic Athens Welcome Center employee Chigozie Amaeze said. On Friday and Saturday, guests came to the Church-Waddel-Brumby House Museum, the home of the welcome center, for the first installment of a series called “History on Tap.” The event included a presentation on pre-Civil War stories of Black Athenians and complimentary beer provided by Terrapin Beer Co., the event sponsor.

