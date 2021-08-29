Cancel
Woman celebrates 50 years of her art gallery with Sunday TODAY mug shot

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWillie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shout out to Laney, Rabun, Walker, Guy and Sally in Atlanta; Lisa, Savannah and Zoe in St. Louis; Teddy in northern Michigan; Lesley in Mississippi celebrating 50 years of her art gallery; Yolande and her grandson Elijah in Texas; Ron and Paola in Maine; Adam, Ashley, Addie and Aiden in Illinois; and Erwin and Hilda in Florida celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.Aug. 29, 2021.

