Why should I get the COVID-19 vaccine if I can still get the virus?

I’m still on the fence about getting my child vaccinated and especially worried about heart inflammation, what should I do?. Local researchers out of Case Western Reserve University and MetroHealth poured over electronic medical records of thousands of young people aged 12 to 19 from 48 different hospitals. They found the risk for myocarditis/pericarditis (heart inflammation) among male teens (12 to 17) diagnosed with COVID-19 is nearly six times higher than their combined risk following first and second doses of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccination.