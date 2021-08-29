Why should I get the COVID-19 vaccine if I can still get the virus?
Why should I get the COVID-19 vaccine if I can still get the virus?. Breakthrough cases do not mean the vaccines do not work. The COVID-19 vaccines were really designed for one thing: to prevent severe disease. Studies show they are still highly effective at doing that if you compare the numbers of people who were unvaccinated and hospitalized and/or died compared to those fully vaccinated.www.clevelandjewishnews.com
