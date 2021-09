A 53-yard field goal by Jack Podlesny made the difference in Georgia’s last game of the 2020 season against Cincinnati in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl as the Bulldogs won 24-21. Now, as Georgia opens the 2021 season against Clemson in Charlotte, North Carolina, special teams may again be the difference between starting the season with a win against one of the best teams in the country, or starting the new campaign 0-1.