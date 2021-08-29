Cancel
Family Relationships

Dad Daze: My two sons are the best of friends

By Ed Condran edc@spokesman.com
The Spokesman-Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes a plan works to perfection. Being without siblings, I hoped to have more than one child after starting a family in 1998. I wished for a pair of brothers or sisters and was blessed with both sets. A special bond developed between my sons Eddie and Milo, who are...

Birmingham, ALbirminghamtimes.com

‘I was just ready to marry my best friend, the love of my life’

“You Had Me at Hello’’ highlights married couples and the love that binds them. If you would like to be considered for a future “Hello’’ column, or know someone, please send nominations to Barnett Wright bwright@birminghamtimes.com. Include the couple’s name, contact number(s) and what makes their love story unique. JAMES...
EntertainmentPosted by
Upworthy

Dad 'adopts' his trans daughter's best friend who was rejected by her dad after transitioning

A dad in Australia has symbolically adopted his trans daughter's bestie, who's also trans, after she was rejected by her father. In a video that has over 2.7 million views on TikTok, Mat Stevenson, an actor who played Adam Cameron in the popular Aussie soap opera "Home and Away," signs a certificate stating that Belle Bambi is now part of the family. It was a wonderful gesture of support for a girl grieving over the loss of a parent.
Chicago, ILsuburbanchicagoland.com

Leving team reunites dad with sons after all contact cut off

Leving team reunites dad with sons after all contact cut off. A great dad who was very involved in his young sons’ lives – ages 3 and 5 – suddenly found himself cut off entirely from them for no reason at all, according to court documents. Devastated, he turned to...
RelationshipsThe Guardian

Experience: I made friends with my doppelganger

My wife, Marion, and I moved to Braintree in 2013 to be near our daughter and grandchildren, and I was struck by how friendly some of the locals were. Strangers would often wave as I passed them in the street. Some of them would also say, “Hello, John!” My name’s Neil, but I let it pass.
PetsTMZ.com

Kid Cudi Heartbroken After Losing Dog, 'My Best Friend'

Kid Cudi is mourning the loss of his beloved dog ... and it'll make you cry to hear about it. The rapper wrote a heartbreaking tribute to Freshie ... a dog he got in 2010 after the producers of "How to Make it in America" told him he'd be a weed-selling, dog-walking character on season 2. He got the dog to prepare for the role.
SocietySlate

My Daughter Is Terrified to Come Out to Her Christian Best Friend

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding every week. My daughter, “Clara,” is 15. She recently came out to us as lesbian, which we fully support. The problem is that Clara’s best friend, “Eliza,” comes from a Christian family that is against LGBTQ+ identities. I’ve known Eliza’s family since the girls became friends in kindergarten, and I can honestly say that I consider them all to be lovely people. I knew they were Christian, but they are quite low-key about it, and I would never have expected this from them. But Clara told us that when she spoke to Eliza about LGBTQ people in general a couple months ago to test the waters, Eliza told Clara that her family does not hate LGBTQ people, but that they consider their behavior to be sinful. Clara was taken aback by this and is now concerned about coming out to other people besides us, since Eliza will inevitably find out even if Clara does not tell her directly. Clara told us that she wants to come out more publicly, but that she doesn’t want to lose this friendship. She (like me) considers Eliza to be a good person who is most likely being swayed by the views of her parents. I’m not sure how to help my daughter navigate this situation.
Athens, GAflagpole.com

My New Friend Ghosted Me

Last year, I bonded strongly with a new friend. We were quickly inseparable. A few months ago, they were having anxiety about moving away. I tried to be supportive and give them space when they asked. Then they ghosted me. We had both acknowledged having boundary issues, and I imagine this was part of it. I just don’t know what to do with this ambiguous grief. If they wanted me in their life, they’d have contacted me by now. If my presence made their life worse in the end, I don’t want to cause further harm by pursuing it. Still, in the interest of harm reduction, if I did something wrong or there’s something essential I need to work on to be a better friend, I’ll never know. The unknown is worse than the loss of our friendship. How do I move forward?
New York City, NYThe New Yorker

The Last Dance with My Dad

February, 1991. The first night on the ship, I wore a cobalt velvet jacket with a shawl collar, stonewashed jeans, and a necklace bearing three tiers of iridescent orbs, an unintentional nod to the disco ball that would cast the ballroom in a glittering glow. I was barely a teen-ager, and, from my view across the dining room, I appeared to be the sole female passenger on the cruise ship carrying several hundred gay men from Miami, Florida, to San Juan, Puerto Rico, over the course of seven days—and definitely the only kid. I was travelling with my father, who, less than eighteen months later, would die after a five-year battle with AIDS. But, for the moment, he was well—at least well enough to take his daughter on a Caribbean vacation.
Religionolneyenterprise.com

“My Friend Shala”

My friend Shala died on an ordinary Friday morning while I slept. Somehow it made me feel guilty, knowing that I wasn’t awake and aware of the struggle that had gone on in the night, her young body finally succumbing to the brain tumors we had prayed so hard against. By 4am, she was in the arms of Jesus, and I slept on in the arms of my husband of twenty-two years, oblivious to the pain, the victory, and the epic battle between life and death that ended with life everlasting. She was forty-one. She lives forever.
KidsSlate

My Daughter Has Had It With Her Classroom Job

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My ten-year old daughter, “Bella,” was made the “classroom buddy” of an eight-year old girl, “Trisha,” who skipped from third to fifth grade into Bella’s class. She is supposed to help show Trisha the ropes and make sure she’s included in the class. Trisha lives nearby, and I know her mother, who was delighted to find out that Bella and she were buddies, as Trisha was being bullied and excluded in third grade by several kids and had no real friends. Trisha is very advanced academically, but has the maturity level of a third grader, and Bella has told me this makes spending time with her very irritating.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
InspireMore

‘Her birth mom is pregnant again.’ Could I handle two babies, only 11 months apart?’: Single foster mom adopts sisters, ‘It’s been beautiful and redemptive’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “‘Congratulations, you’re officially licensed for foster care!’. When that phone call came, I began some of the best and hardest moments of my life thus far. I...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Son Gets Humiliated Bringing Mom as His Date to Prom, Then His Classmates Learn a Lesson - Story of the Day

A boy's classmates were taught a lesson after they humiliated him for bringing his mother as his date to prom night without knowing there was an important reason behind it. John's mom, Trisha, became a mom when she was just a child of 17 years. She was a beautiful girl loved by all and voted most likely to succeed in her class, but all that changed when she learned that a mistake she made one night had become something more.

Comments / 0

