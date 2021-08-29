Dad Daze: My two sons are the best of friends

Slate Plus members get more Care and Feeding every week. My daughter, “Clara,” is 15. She recently came out to us as lesbian, which we fully support. The problem is that Clara’s best friend, “Eliza,” comes from a Christian family that is against LGBTQ+ identities. I’ve known Eliza’s family since the girls became friends in kindergarten, and I can honestly say that I consider them all to be lovely people. I knew they were Christian, but they are quite low-key about it, and I would never have expected this from them. But Clara told us that when she spoke to Eliza about LGBTQ people in general a couple months ago to test the waters, Eliza told Clara that her family does not hate LGBTQ people, but that they consider their behavior to be sinful. Clara was taken aback by this and is now concerned about coming out to other people besides us, since Eliza will inevitably find out even if Clara does not tell her directly. Clara told us that she wants to come out more publicly, but that she doesn’t want to lose this friendship. She (like me) considers Eliza to be a good person who is most likely being swayed by the views of her parents. I’m not sure how to help my daughter navigate this situation.