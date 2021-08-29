Cancel
LTE: The power of collective thinking

vermontjournal.com
 5 days ago

We need a solution to wake everybody up. The power of collective thinking is beyond what most can imagine. It can heal illness, unite people and nations, and turn the bad and the ugly into good. Collective thinking can be as effective as prayer and meditation and only needs to...

vermontjournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lte#Lte#Gmt#Universe
