LTE: The power of collective thinking

Love Your Enemies shows us how contempt is spawned and festers and how it destroys empathy and compassion, leading to dehumanization. Every tyrant understands this formula—think Hitler and Stalin and all the others. Our country has moved a long way down this path, and we face a critical inflection point in our future. This has resulted in substantially more mistrust of our government, our news media and our education system than ever in our country’s history. Brooks cites a study of hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world done by Jonathan Haidt. It revealed that virtually every human being has two basic values: fairness and caring for others. Think about it. If you ever wanted proof of the existence of God, look no further. I believe the only way this could happen is for God to have imprinted them on our souls.