DaBaby's Manager Blocked 'Donda' Verse According To Kanye West's Manager

By Brandon Caldwell
HipHopDX.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West’s Donda finally arrived on streaming services Sunday (August 29). Although fans quickly rushed to take in the mastered version of the album, they noticed one major absence from the project. On Thursday (August 26), DaBaby appeared alongside ‘Ye and shock rocker Marilyn Manson atop of a stage created...

CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

You Won't Believe How Much Kanye West Has Made From His DONDA Events

Watch: Kanye West Sings Emotional Song About Losing Family. "Can't Tell Me Nothing" about Kanye West's business prowess. The Grammy winner has raked in an estimated $12 million solely from his series of DONDA listening parties, according to Billboard. Ye debuted a rough cut of his 10th studio album on July 22 during a sold-out concert at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta. Estranged wife Kim Kardashian and their four children were in attendance, as well as Khloe Kardashian and 42,000 other fans. Each general audience member paid between $25 and $100 for a ticket, and the concert event live-streamed on Apple Music for free.
CelebritiesElite Daily

Kim Revealed Who She Thinks North Resembles, And It's NOT Her Or Kanye

It’s pretty much indisputable that Kim Kardashian’s kids look strikingly similar to her. North, Psalm, Chicago, and Saint, are mini-me versions of their momma, and they’ve even been known to wear matching outfits at times. That being said, Kim admits her eldest daughter, North, also looks a lot like one of her aunties. What Kardashian does North West look most like most? Here’s what Kim had to say.
CelebritiesAOL Corp

Kanye West brings out Kim Kardashian in a wedding dress, stirs controversy at 'Donda' event

Kanye West — or YE, if his name change goes through — certainly knows how to capture headlines. As fans await the actual release of Donda, the artist held his third listening event for the upcoming album, this time at Chicago's Soldier Field. On Thursday night, West clearly wanted to send some kind of message as he brought out accused rapist Marilyn Manson and rapper DaBaby, who has been embroiled in scandal for making homophobic remarks. The evening closed with Kim Kardashian walking out in a wedding dress. Oh, and West appeared to light himself on fire.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Soulja Boy Continues Calling Out Kanye West: "I Was The First Rapper Wit Kim Kardashian"

Soulja Boy has a bone to pick with Kanye West after the recording artist reportedly took his verse off of the song "Remote Control," which is featured on DONDA. Big Draco shared his verse on social media, claiming that Kanye told him it sounded great and that it was going to make the album. However, with the project out now on all digital streaming platforms, Soulja's verse was nowhere to be found.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Drake Responds To Kanye West Leaking His Home Address

What the hell happened over the weekend with Drake and Kanye West? The two world-famous artists have been feuding on-and-off for the last few years and this weekend, tensions hit an all-time high after Drake's latest diss on Trippie Redd's new song "Betrayal." "All these fools I'm beefin' that I...
CelebritiesNew York Post

Inside Kanye West’s childhood home with his beloved late mother Donda

Kanye West is coming home again. The controversial rapper is still working on his much-anticipated new album, “Donda,” inspired by his late mother and, possibly, his childhood home in Chicago. Over the weekend, the 44-year-old hip-hop trailblazer sent fans a cryptic tease of the house as the long-delayed release of...
MusicNew York Post

Kanye’s parade of disgraced music pals: Marilyn Manson, DaBaby at ‘Donda’

Kanye West put on a Bad Company show — but not the kind that classic rock fans might have been hoping for. Instead, during the 44-year-old hip-hop superstar’s third — and reportedly highly lucrative — “Donda” listening party, held Thursday night at Soldier Field in Chicago, he trotted out Marylyn Manson and DaBaby.
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

5 Takeaways from Kanye West’s Donda

It’s a testament to Kanye West’s star power that even after kissing Donald Trump’s ring, declaring American chattel slavery “a choice,” and pivoting to gospel, he still managed to pack a space-age coliseum to debut his tenth solo album Donda. But the Kanye that showed up to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium more than a month ago, for the first of three Donda livestreams, was markedly different from the one that debuted The Life of Pablo at Madison Square Garden in 2016. No longer surrounded by friends, family, collaborators, and hangers-on, he was alone, covered from head to toe, and pantomiming to clearly unfinished songs. By the third Donda event, last week in Chicago, West—who recreated his childhood home in the middle of Soldier Field—had drawn in a dizzying array of supporting characters, including accused abusers, confirmed homophobes, and his estranged wife wearing a wedding dress.
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

Kim Kardashian Wears Mask With Zipper Face Holes To Support Ex Kanye West

Serving Rubber Man from “American Horror Story” couture, Kim Kardashian wore one of her most extra outfits to date to support Kanye West. The reality TV star went above and beyond to show that family and fashion come first even in a post-Kimye world. On Thursday, Kardashian attended the second listening event for the rapper’s forthcoming and much-delayed new album, “Donda,” at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium, where he is reportedly living until his new project is completed.

