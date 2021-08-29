Cancel
'Gary Vee' Hand Drew His Own NFT Collection, VeeFriends and It Boomed

MarketRealist
MarketRealist
 5 days ago
When business mentor and social media mogul, Gary Vaynerchuk, or better known as "Gary Vee" speaks, millions listen. Amidst the recent non-fungible token (NFT) craze, content creators are taking to NFTs as another vehicle to interact and engage, directly with their respective fanbase. Jumping on the train, Gary Vee took it upon himself to create his own NFT collection, VeeFriends and it has been surging in price.

MarketRealist

MarketRealist

Gary Vaynerchuk
#Friendship#Social Media#Nft#Veefriends#Access#Vee Friends#Dutch#Opensea
