Video Games

Blizzard Lays Groundwork for ‘Cowboy’ Rename Project

By Jack O'Dwyer
 5 days ago
Blizzard Entertainment announced it would be changing the name of its beloved American southwest cowboy hero. The announcement came through the official Overwatch Twitter account on Thursday, Aug. 26. According to the posted message, the game, itself, is built “around the idea that inclusivity, equity, and hope are the building blocks to a better future.” It called the theme central to the game’s lore and the team behind it.

