Special Weather Statement issued for Calhoun, Holmes, Inland Bay, Jackson, North Walton, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 08:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calhoun; Holmes; Inland Bay; Jackson; North Walton; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southwestern Dale, Coffee, Geneva and western Houston Counties in southeastern Alabama, western Jackson, northeastern Bay, western Calhoun, Holmes and northeastern Washington Counties in the Panhandle of Florida through 1130 AM CDT At 1059 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 8 miles west of Samson to 8 miles east of Chipley to 9 miles north of Stonemill Creek. Movement was north at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Daleville, Elba, Cottonwood, Bonifay, Geneva, Enterprise, Marianna, Chipley, Graceville, Dothan, Fort Rucker, Hartford, Taylor, Level Plains, Slocomb, Samson, Newton, New Brockton, Lee and Malvern. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH