Perry County, OH

Special Weather Statement issued for Perry by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 04:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 12:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Do not drive your vehicle into areas where the water covers the roadway. The water depth may be too great to allow your car to cross safely. Move to higher ground. Target Area: Perry A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Perry County through 1245 PM EDT At 1157 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near New Lexington, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include New Lexington, Perry State Forest, Crooksville and Junction City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Junction City, OH
Crooksville, OH
Perry, OH
Perry County, OH
