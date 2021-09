Studio Ghibli, the Japanese animation studio behind classic films like "Spirited Away" and "Grave of the Fireflies," was founded in the 1980s by Hayao Miyazaki and Isao Takahata (via Vulture). The two friends didn't know it, but they were about to create history with films that have the power to easily transport you to the most fantastic of worlds in minutes. Studio Ghibli has been responsible for several successful animated films, massively shaping the animation industry, and helping many viewers fall in love with anime. Celebrated filmmaker Wes Anderson even counts himself as a fan of the animation studio, having said, "With Miyazaki, you get nature and you get moments of peace, a kind of rhythm that is not in the American animation tradition so much."