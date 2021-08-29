Cancel
National security adviser's confidence in post-deadline Afghanistan departures about 'leverage,' not trust in Taliban

By Tim O'Donnell
The Week
The Week
 5 days ago
National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan told CNN's Jake Tapper on Sunday's edition of State of the Union that the Biden administration believes it has "substantial leverage" to make sure the Taliban grants American citizens, legal permanent residents, and Afghan allies who have the proper travel documents safe passage to Hamid Karzai International Airport even after the Aug. 31 deadline passes.

