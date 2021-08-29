Yankees News, 8/29: Nestor Cortes takes shot at umpiring in loss to A’s, Aaron Judge is on fire
The New York Yankees saw their 13 game winning streak come to an end on Saturday against the Oakland Athletics. Losing 3-2, the Yankees offense simply couldn’t get them over the edge, despite and Aaron Judge’s ninth-inning home run. Recording just five hits on the day, Oakland starting pitcher, Frankie Montas was stellar, striking out six batters and allowing two hits over 7.0 innings.empiresportsmedia.com
