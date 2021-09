Record downpours from Hurricane Ida overwhelmed cities across the Northeast on Sept. 1, 2021, hitting some with more than 3 inches of rain an hour. Water poured into subway stations in New York City, and streets flooded up to the rooftops of cars in Philadelphia. The storm had already wreaked havoc on the Gulf Coast after hitting Louisiana three days earlier as a Category 4 hurricane. Ida had weakened well below hurricane strength by the time it reached the Northeast, so how did it still cause so much rain? Two major factors likely contributed to its extended extreme rainfall. First, Ida’s tropical...