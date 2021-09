It’s no secret that the DJI Mini SE is old wine in a new bottle. DJI has packed the tech stack of the original Mavic Mini inside the shell of Mini 2 and relaunched the drone at a sub-$300 price to woo those looking for a reliable beginner’s drone. So, it stands to reason that one should be able to use Mavic Mini’s battery in Mini SE, right? Well, yes, but it may not be the best idea.