Lately, we have seen a lot of Disney characters pop out in interesting areas around Disney World, as meet and greets are currently on pause. After reopening, Walt Disney World moved away from meet and greets due to the ongoing pandemic and moved towards character interactions from a distance. You can still snap a selfie with Mickey Mouse or your chat with your favorite Disney princess, but the times in which you may see them are no longer scheduled or constant. All interactions happen at a distance as well, and there is no organized line, which means that each character may be interacting with multiple Guests all at once.