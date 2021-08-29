Cancel
Public Health

Health officials sticking with 8-month COVID booster shot timeline: Fauci

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WASHINGTON) — Public health officials are sticking with the recommendation that people get booster shots eight months after getting the COVID-19 vaccine, but that could change based on reviewing the data, Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Sunday. “We’re still sticking with the eight months,” the chief medical adviser for the...

Public Health
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
Public Health
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Health
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Says Do This Now to Avoid Delta

It's dangerous to be in America right now due to the highly transmissible Delta variant of the coronavirus, especially in "parts of the country with low vaccination coverage" like "the Southeast, Midwest & Northwest. In these areas, less than 40% of the people are vaccinated & there are more than 100 cases for every 100,000 people," says the CDC. Looking out for your safety and that of your family, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has issued guidance about what to do to avoid Delta. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
MSNBC

Why these Covid vaccine scientists resigned from the FDA

Tuesday’s departure of two influential scientists responsible for the Food and Drug Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine actions has brought a glaring issue within the agency to a critical boiling point: the need for true leadership. When four scientists and physicians at two of the most important United States agencies leave during...
Okanogan County, WA

Health officials warn of COVID-19 outbreak connected to Omak Stampede

The Omak Stampede held two weeks ago has become ground zero for a cluser of COVID-19 infections, Okanogan County Public Health said. Lauri Jones, director of Okanogan County Public Health, says more than two dozen laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus have been traced back to the Stampede, a rodeo and camping event that features the World-Famous Suicide Race.
U.S. Politics

Fauci says new COVID variant called Mu not ‘immediate threat’ to US

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Thursday said that the new Mu variant of COVID-19 is not considered to be “an immediate threat” to the US. Federal officials are “keeping a very close eye” on the virus mutation, though its “not at all even close to being dominant” in the US, the White House chief medical advisor said.
U.S. Politics

Biden's booster plan seen facing resistance from CDC panel, FDA

Medical experts who advise U.S. regulators on vaccines are chafing at what they perceive as political interference in the review process by the Biden administration. Last month, the White House announced plans to begin distributing Covid-19 booster shots to Americans Sept. 20. However, the effort still needs the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to sign off. Members of a key panel that advises the CDC on vaccines have pushed back consideration of the plan to mid-September and said this week they were concerned that politics was getting ahead of the process.
Education
WDBO

COVID: Dr. Fauci calls for mandatory vaccinations in US schools

The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases says vaccinations for U.S. students should be required to attend class. “I believe that mandating vaccines for children to appear in school is a good idea,” says Dr. Anthony Fauci. “This is not something new. We have mandates in many places in schools, particularly public schools. We’ve done this for decades and decades requiring vaccines for polio, measles, mumps, rubella, hepatitis. So this would not be something new, requiring vaccinations for children to come to school.”
Minnesota State

Minnesota health officials decry COVID vaccine misinformation

Minnesota health officials are attempting to dispel misinformation about the COVID vaccine as some political figures continue to raise concerns and more than one million adults statewide remain unvaccinated. "The problem with this is that for susceptible people, they're being misled and harmed," said Dr. Gregory Poland, a vaccine immunology...
Public Health

Fauci ‘certain’ Americans will need COVID-19 booster shots

Dr. Anthony Fauci on Sunday said that he was “certain” that Americans would need booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine but how long they’ll need to wait to get them could change. “I’m certain we’re going to need that third dose, looking at the data that we’re seeing,” the White...
Pharmaceuticals
UPI News

Experts urge slowdown on COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

Opposition is mounting among U.S. and international health experts against President Joe Biden's push to make COVID-19 booster shots available later this month. The scientific evidence simply isn't there to support booster shots, and those doses would be better used in the arms of the unvaccinated around the world to prevent future mutations of COVID-19, infectious disease experts said in an interview with HealthDay Now.
Texas State
Matt Lillywhite

A Dangerous Covid Variant Has Arrived In The United States

Over 57,000 people have died in Texas during the pandemic. Hospitals are running out of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity. But unfortunately, the situation is poised to get much worse. The reason? A new Covid variant has arrived. And according to media reports, its ability to evade vaccines could result in the Texas healthcare system becoming overwhelmed.
Okanogan County, WA

COVID explosion alarms health care providers

As COVID skyrockets in Okanogan County and across the state, public health officials are worried that clinics and hospitals won’t have adequate resources to carry out their fundamental mission of caring for patients. “The biggest issue right now is overburdening our health care system. The same people who chose not...

