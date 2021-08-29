Heidi Klum Twins With Her Daughter in Head-to-Toe Glitter Gown and Matching Stilettos

Heidi Klum had a busy weekend exploring Venice along with her daughter Leni Klum.

Both played a mother-and-daughter fashion duo, wearing Dolce & Gabbana outfits and vibrant shoes that proved their unbeatable style sense. Upon their arrival to Italy, the two were donning ensembles that paid tribute to the luxury brand. But Klum made her real statement the night of the event with a head-to-toe silver sparkly gown that features a plunging neckline and straight silhouette.

Klum’s full-length gown was paired with metallic open-toe stilettos, a silver clutch, intricate silver necklace and dangling earrings.

As for Leni Klum, the rising model accompanied her mom in a dazzling short dress featuring a square neckline and jewel-encrusted block heels. The 17-year-old model is known for mix-and-matching with her mother when attending VIP events.

Throughout the weekend, both models have been exploring Venice in the boldest outfits. The “America’s Got Talent” judge stepped up her shoe game with a variety of styles. From patchwork-print heeled boots to chunky combat boots, Mama Klum knows how to pivot quickly when it comes to fashion.

From being a former Victoria’s Secret Angel to co-hosting “Project Runway” with Tim Gunn, Klum has had a successful career in the fashion industry. The German-American model has worked with the likes of Jordache, Sports Illustrated and founded her own swimwear and intimates collection. Her footwear repertoire includes embellished sandals, edgy combat boots and Christian Louboutin shoes.

