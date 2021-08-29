Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

Heidi Klum Twins With Her Daughter in Head-to-Toe Glitter Gown and Matching Stilettos

By Jannely Espinal
Posted by 
Footwear News
Footwear News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4egzcq_0bgS2Oxn00

Heidi Klum had a busy weekend exploring Venice along with her daughter Leni Klum.

Both played a mother-and-daughter fashion duo, wearing Dolce & Gabbana outfits and vibrant shoes that proved their unbeatable style sense. Upon their arrival to Italy, the two were donning ensembles that paid tribute to the luxury brand. But Klum made her real statement the night of the event with a head-to-toe silver sparkly gown that features a plunging neckline and straight silhouette.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

Klum’s full-length gown was paired with metallic open-toe stilettos, a silver clutch, intricate silver necklace and dangling earrings.

As for Leni Klum, the rising model accompanied her mom in a dazzling short dress featuring a square neckline and jewel-encrusted block heels. The 17-year-old model is known for mix-and-matching with her mother when attending VIP events.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Leni Olumi Klum (@leniklum)

Throughout the weekend, both models have been exploring Venice in the boldest outfits. The “America’s Got Talent” judge stepped up her shoe game with a variety of styles. From patchwork-print heeled boots to chunky combat boots, Mama Klum knows how to pivot quickly when it comes to fashion.

From being a former Victoria’s Secret Angel to co-hosting “Project Runway” with Tim Gunn, Klum has had a successful career in the fashion industry. The German-American model has worked with the likes of Jordache, Sports Illustrated and founded her own swimwear and intimates collection. Her footwear repertoire includes embellished sandals, edgy combat boots and Christian Louboutin shoes.

Re-create Klum’s goddess look with these inspired silver stilettos.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MWE0J_0bgS2Oxn00

Buy Now: Christian Louboutin Rosalie Strass 100 Metallic Leather Sandals, $1,295

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NYOQD_0bgS2Oxn00

Buy Now: Stuart Weitzman Nudistrong, $425

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B6SOZ_0bgS2Oxn00

Buy Now: Jessica Simpson Wylane Sandal, $79.99

Comments / 29

Footwear News

Footwear News

43K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Christian Louboutin
Person
Tim Gunn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glitter#Gown#Dolce Gabbana#Instagram#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Celine Dion Enjoys the Last Days of Summer in Flounced White Mini Dress & Sharp Black Sandals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Celine Dion just gave a lesson in utterly chic summer dressing. The Grammy Award-winning musician posed against a gold leaf-printed wall on Instagram today, wearing a white minidress with a front tie. The lightweight number featured wide flounces and a tiered flounced skirt. Dion accented her ensemble with a sharp black leather top-handle bag and matching oversized sunglasses. The look was complete with angular gold drop earrings and a coordinating watch with a black leather band. View this post on...
ApparelPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Megan Fox Proves a Cardigan Can Be Sexy

Cardigans may be a staple in your grandpa’s closet, but trendsetters like Kendall Jenner, and Emily Ratajkowski have proven that buttoned-up knitwear can also be cool, sexy, and youthful—even in the dead of summer. The key to pulling off a summer cardi? Choose a shrunken silhouette, and leave it mostly unbuttoned, paired with summery pieces like shorts or a slip dress. Or, as Megan Fox has just shown, you can style a whole look around a cardi and a color.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Heidi Klum Wows in a Strapless Feather-Coated Minidress & Invisible Pumps for ‘America’s Got Talent’

Heidi Klum brought high fashion to the live shows of the hit talent competition, “America’s Got Talent.” The model, who serves as one of the judges for the series, went bold for last night’s episode in a strapless feather-coated dress; the coral number also featured a cinched satin waistband, bearing resemblance to designs from Jenny Packham and Ralph & Russo. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) On her feet, Klum continued the glam appeal of her look with see-through pumps; the pointed-toe pair came set atop a stiletto heel with a securing ankle strap and...
Celebritiespurewow.com

Sofía Vergara’s Yellow Dress Very Clearly Stole the Show on ‘America’s Got Talent’

It’s no secret that Sofía Vergara is practically the queen of Instagram selfies. So, we shouldn’t be surprised that she’s done it again. Yesterday, the Modern Family star, 49, shared a never-before-seen photo on Instagram, which was taken on the set of America’s Got Talent. In the photo, Vergara is wearing a gorgeous yellow dress that looks straight off the runway.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Leni Klum Channels Her Mom in a Blue Bubble Dress & Glittering Heels on the Dolce & Gabbana Runway

Leni Klum made her runway debut for Dolce & Gabbana this weekend, channeling her mom Heidi Klum with ease. The 17-year-old star strutted down the catwalk for the brand’s Alta Moda presentation in Venice, Italy, on Sunday, modeling the collection for a slew of celebrities in the crowd including Kourtney Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez. For the show, the teenager donned a strapless stretch double satin corset dress and skirt in a bright shade of blue. Her outfit also included an unmissable gem-coated necklace as well as a tall coordinating crown. The finishing touch of the runway look then came in the form...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Britney Spears Stuns in Sheer White Minidress With Her First Pair of Red Heels for a Reggae Party

Britney Spears shared a new Instagram video with her latest summer outfit. The “Toxic” singer posed in her bathroom while taking a video in a full-length mirror, wearing a white minidress. The slim-fitting piece featured sheer striped panels, as well as long sleeves and a high neckline. Spears, per her caption, apparently wore the look to a reggae party. She kept her accents simple, pairing the dress with a high ponytail and two thin red bracelets. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) When it came to shoes, the “He About To Lose Me” singer wore a...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Mary J. Blige Elevates a Halter Top and Leather Shorts With These Crystal-Covered Mules

Mary J. Blige makes a bold statement in her latest look. The “Just Fine” singer posted a photo of her dazzling outfit on Instagram Saturday. For the ensemble, Blige is donning a halter top that features crystals and other embellishments displayed on the front of the shirt, and she paired this look with black leather shorts. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mary J Blige (@therealmaryjblige) When it came down to the shoes, Blige sported a pair of crystal-embellished mules from Alexander Wang. The shoe features an upper that’s covered in crystals on a sharp stiletto heel. The...
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Christie Brinkley wows in a stunning summer dress you need to see

Before Christie Brinkley braved the elements in the Hamptons to give a quirky weather report, the supermodel stunned at an event in The Hamptons in New York wearing a dreamy off-the-shoulder dress that we swooned over. In a photo, Cinema Society Founder Andrew Saffir’s partner Daniel Benedict shared on Instagram,...
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Gets Pretty in Pink in a Tied-Up Blouse, Ruffled Skort & Glittering Knee-High Boots

Gwen Stefani found the perfect mix of country and punk rock style this week as she joined her husband Blake Shelton on his Friends and Heroes tour. The “Sweet Escape” singer herself gave fans a look at her on-stage attire last night on Instagram, opting for a pink color scheme to tie the outfit together. It included a bubblegum tie-up blouse and a unique denim skort layered with a ruffled plaid hem. Incorporating her typical fishnet tights as well, the finishing touch for Stefani’s look came in the form of hot pink thigh-high boots coated in glittering sequins. View this...
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Kelly Ripa stuns in a curve-hugging dress we want too

Kelly Ripa is the queen of closet staples, and she proved that further when she hit the Live With Kelly and Ryan stage wearing a gorgeous off-the-shoulder Roland Mouret dress. The fashionista dazzled in the navy blue number as she chatted with her cohost Ryan Seacrest about the day’s hot topics, and paired it with a gold statement necklace.
New York City, NYPosted by
Footwear News

Suri Cruise Is Classic and Casual in Tank Top, Jeans and White Sneakers in NYC

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Suri Cruise’s latest summer outfit continued to take a page from mom Katie Holmes’ classic style. The teenager was spotted strolling with a friend in New York City’s West Village, wearing a chic ensemble that went back to the basics. Cruise chose a classic pair of blue jeans and a white tank top, ideal for beating the summer heat. Tied around her waist was a light purple collared shirt, which created an elegant and subversive layer to the look. Cruise completed her...
Theater & DancePosted by
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Glows in a Neon Peek-a-Boo Dress & Towering Glass Slippers

Jennifer Lopez found the perfect way to brighten up her summer style this week for her JLo Beauty line. The “Second Act” star teased a new effort between her brand and Sephora on Monday night, complementing her impressive complexion with a neon yellow dress. The ribbed design featured long sleeves and a flounced midi fit with a peek-a-boo cutout across the torso; courtesy of David Koma, the colorful dress retails for $670 at FWRD. J-Lo’s outfit channeled one of the 2021 Pantone Colors of the Year; shades of yellow have already been spotted on the likes of major stars this summer — ...
POTUSPosted by
Footwear News

Tiffany Trump Is Elegant for Her Fiancé’s Birthday in a Little Black Dress and Sparkly Pumps

Tiffany Trump dressed in classic style in a series of photos she shared to celebrate her fiancé’s birthday. In a recent post on Instagram, Trump posed with boyfriend Michael Boulos in a versatile black dress. The short-sleeved number featured a button-up front, as well as slightly rounded sleeves. Trump kept her accessories simple, pairing the outfit with a dainty pair of drop earrings and a gold Cartier bracelet. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) When it came to shoes, however, she elevated her ensemble with glamorous pumps. The black pointed-toe style featured thin heels...
CelebritiesPosted by
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Takes the Plunge in a Sailor Jumpsuit on ‘America’s Got Talent’

Sofia Vergara brought high glamour to the set of “America’s Got Talent” last night. Taking her seat at the judge’s table, the “Modern Family” actress wowed in a plunging two-tone jumpsuit courtesy of Balmain. The halter design featured contrasting hits of black and white with sailor-style pockets with gold buttons across the waist. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) As for Vergara’s co-star, Heidi Klum found a way to incorporate practically every major print into her latest look and she did so with flair. The model took her seat on the judge’s panel in a full Dolce...

Comments / 0

Community Policy