'Candyman's' Yahya Abdul-Mateen II Reveals Childhood Connection to Horror Film
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was familiar with the legend of "Candyman" before joining the film, but wanted to ensure there was a "reason" for the new take.www.newsweek.com
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II was familiar with the legend of "Candyman" before joining the film, but wanted to ensure there was a "reason" for the new take.www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 0