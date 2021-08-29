Flash Flood Watch issued for Central Highlands, Eastern Lincoln County, Estancia Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 20:58:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-30 04:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Central Highlands; Eastern Lincoln County; Estancia Valley; San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; San Francisco River Valley; Sandia, Manzano Mountains Including Edgewood; South Central Highlands; South Central Mountains; Southwest Chaves County; Southwest Mountains; Upper Tularosa Valley FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM MDT MONDAY The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of central, southeast, and west central New Mexico, including the following areas, in central New Mexico, Central Highlands, Eastern Lincoln County, Estancia Valley, San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands, Sandia and Manzano Mountains including Edgewood, South Central Highlands, South Central Mountains and Upper Tularosa Valley. In southeast New Mexico, Southwest Chaves County. In west central New Mexico, San Francisco River Valley and Southwest Mountains. * Until 4 AM MDT Monday. * Abundant moisture combined with low level east winds will allow slow moving thunderstorms to produce heavy rain with rainfall rates exceeding one inch an hour. Areas over and near steep high terrain and recent wildfire burn scars such as the Luna fire will be especially vulnerable. Storms are expected to move into eastern San Miguel and Guadalupe Counties later this afternoon and evening.