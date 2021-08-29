It's a Bird day for me. But check out the angelic voice of Elisabeth Fraser

When last we spoke in February ’21, Jade Bird was hovering somewhere between anticipation and dread, elated with a new album in the can but wary of its street date and increasingly dim pandemic tour prospects. Flash-forward to today and the 23-year-old English songstress is currently supporting the much-anticipated release of Different Kinds Of Light with a fun run through UK record stores while champing at the proverbial bit to dive headfirst into her first United States tour since COVID-19. Recorded in Nashville over a 2-week session with it producer Dave Cobb, DKOL sidesteps the Americana chanteuse cannon often leveled in Jade’s direction, blending guitar alt-magic and sophisticated tone with lean confessional, confrontational compositions full of Marr-ish Britpop caution and reverb-drenched attack.