It's a Bird day for me. But check out the angelic voice of Elisabeth Fraser

By DJ Golf
sportswar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis isn't Cocteau Twins, but it's her singing what IMO has become the definitive version of this Tim Buckley tune. Then, if you want to hear the opposite of an angelic voice, google Diamanda Galas.

