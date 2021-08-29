Arizona reports 2,090 new COVID-19 cases and 8 more deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Health officials in Arizona on Sunday reported 2,090 more confirmed COVID-19 cases and eight additional deaths.

The latest numbers increased the state’s pandemic totals to 1,007,854 cases and 18,787 known deaths since the pandemic began more than a year ago.

It marked the first time in five days that Arizona didn’t top 3,000 new COVID cases.

The state’s coronavirus dashboard on Saturday had reported 3,893 new cases and 55 deaths, the most cases in one day since last February.

On Friday, Arizona surpassed the 1 million milestone in confirmed coronavirus cases after reporting 3,707 new cases with 63 deaths.

State health officials reported 3,234 cases and 10 deaths on Wednesday with 3,621 cases and 13 deaths Thursday.

After climbing steadily since early July, the state’s number of virus-related hospitalizations in recent days has ranged between 1,900 and 2,000, with 1,982 COVID-19 patients occupying hospital beds as of Friday.

That’s far below the pandemic peak of 5,082 on Jan. 11 during the winter surge but about three times as many patients occupied hospital beds during the three-month period between that surge and the current one.