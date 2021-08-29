Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Blake, paralyzed in police shooting, hopeful he’ll walk soon

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3plXEd_0bgS0KVJ00
FILE - In this image taken from video provided by ABC, Jacob Blake speaks during an interview broadcast on ABC News' Good Morning America on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Blake, who was shot in the back by a white police officer and left paralyzed from the waist down expects to be walking soon, an accomplishment he says is tempered by fears of it happening again. (ABC News/Good Morning America via AP, file)

CHICAGO (AP) — A Black man who was left paralyzed from the waist down after he was shot by a white police officer in Wisconsin expects to be walking soon, an accomplishment he says is tempered by fears of it happening again.

Jacob Blake Jr. was shot seven times by a Kenosha police officer in August 2020, three months after George Floyd was killed by police in Minnesota. Blake’s shooting set off days of violent protests in the city of about 100,000 people located midway between Chicago and Milwaukee.

Blake tells CNN he was able to take a few steps during his son’s birthday celebration this past week, which he compared to sliding his legs through a woodchipper. Although he was “so geeked” by the moment that followed months of physical rehabilitation, he is not claiming victory.

“Yeah, I’m here, and yeah I’m about to be walking, but I really don’t feel like I have survived because it could happen to me again,” Blake told the network. “I have not survived until something has changed.”

Blake said he continues to relive not only his own shooting, but other gun violence in the Black community. Last month, during Fourth of July fireworks when Blake was in Chicago with family, he called 911 over what he later realized was an anxiety attack.

“I’m hearing these booms (fireworks) and it’s not scaring me because I got shot, it’s scaring me because all of those people have gotten shot so every time a boom went off, I’m kind of imagining people dying,” Blake said.

Blake was shot by Kenosha police Officer Rusten Sheskey after he and two other Kenosha officers tried to arrest Blake on an outstanding warrant. A pocketknife fell from Blake’s pants during a scuffle. He said he picked it up before heading to a vehicle to drive away with two of his children in the back seat. He said he was prepared to surrender once he put the knife in the vehicle. Sheskey, who was not charged, told investigators that he feared for his own safety.

The shooting touched off chaotic protests in the Kenosha area, during which time an Illinois man allegedly shot and killed two demonstrators and wounded another. Kyle Rittenhouse faces two charges of felony murder and one charge of attempted felony murder in the attack that left Blake “furious” and “angry.”

“For the reasons they said they shot me, they had every reason to shoot him, but they didn’t,” Blake said. “Honestly if his skin color was different, and I’m not prejudiced or a racist, he probably would have been labeled a terrorist.”

Comments / 55

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

556K+
Followers
307K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Society
City
Chicago, IL
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
City
Kenosha, WI
Kenosha, WI
Society
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Society
State
Illinois State
Kenosha, WI
Crime & Safety
Chicago, IL
Society
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Paralyzed#Racial Injustice#Ap#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Idaho StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Pocatello police investigate local funeral home

POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Police in Pocatello, Idaho, are investigating a local funeral home after they said a state health inspector contacted them about the business. The Idaho State Journal reports the Ada County Coroner’s office is delivering a mass casualty refrigeration trailer to the Downard Funeral Home to store the bodies that were being held at the business during the investigation.
Connecticut StatePosted by
The Associated Press

Boston doctors among victims of Connecticut jet crash

FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — Four people who died in a small jet crash in Connecticut were identified Friday as a Boston couple who are both doctors and two local pilots. Police in Farmington said Courtney Haviland, 33, her husband, William Shrauner, 32, were passengers on the jet that crashed into a manufacturing company building Thursday morning shortly after takeoff from Robertson Airport in Plainville.
Sarpy County, NEPosted by
The Associated Press

Sarpy County creates force to monitor use of force by police

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — Law enforcement officials in Sarpy County have announced measures to help police the police. Several agencies within the county — including the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, Papillion, La Vista ad Bellevue police departments and the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office — have collaborated to create the Sarpy County Force Investigation Team, the county announced Thursday in a news release.

Comments / 0

Community Policy