2022 NFL Draft Prospects Levi Lewis and D’Shawn Jamison square off in a non-conference battle of ranked opponents to open both of their seasons. This is a tough spot for Steve Sarkisian in his first game at the helm for Texas. The boosters will expect him to win this game against a Sun Belt opponent, but due to the number of 2022 NFL Draft prospects that the Ragin’ Cajuns have, this will likely be a hard-fought game. Formerly Louisiana-Lafayette, Louisiana has preseason first-team all-conference players on offense, defense, and special teams, and they’ve gone a combined 21-4 over the last two years.