Volleyball Falls to Loyola (Md.) in Three Sets to Conclude ODU Invitational

odusports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion volleyball team lost a three-set match (25-16, 25-23, 25-15) to Loyola (Md.) on Saturday afternoon at the ODU Volleyball Center. The match concluded the Old Dominion Invitational, the first tournament ever hosted by the Monarchs. "Overall, it was a good learning weekend," head coach...

