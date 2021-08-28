Volleyball Falls to Loyola (Md.) in Three Sets to Conclude ODU Invitational

The Varsity Lady Hornets went 1-3 at the Blackhawk Invite, gaining 6th place out of 8 teams in the tournament. The ladies came out strong in the first game, winning in two sets against Seton Catholic. The lady Hornets lost to Winchester in two sets for the second game. The Hornets came out fighting for the win against Frankton in the third game, winning the second match 25-17, but could not finish the third set of the match, eventually losing to Frankton. In the finals round of the tournament, the Hornets lose to Cowan in the fourth game, securing 6th place in the tournament overall.