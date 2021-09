Extinction Rebellion (XR) brought parts of London to a standstill on day nine of the group's protest across the capital when activists closed off London Bridge with a bus.Demonstrators blocked the south side of the bridge with a vintage-looking single-decker which was quickly surrounded by police. A day earlier, traffic over Tower Bridge was halted by the protesters using a parked caravan.Throughout the day, some glued themselves to pavements while others marched banging drums and clapping.The Metropolitan Police said 43 further arrests had been made on Tuesday, taking the total number of detained climate activists to 469.The force later...