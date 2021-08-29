Cancel
Agriculture

Nik Muhammad Zawawi set to attract graduates to venture into agriculture

By Bernama
theedgemarkets.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePASIR PUTEH (Aug 29): The incoming Deputy Minister II of Agriculture and Food Industry, Dr Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh is set on a mission to attract young people, especially university graduates, to venture into the field of modern agriculture. The Pasir Puteh member of parliament is among the 31 ministers...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Muhammad
#Food Industry#Food Production#Cabinet
Asia
Economy
Agriculture
Malaysia
