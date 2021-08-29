Cancel
Vince Biegel lands on IR but the roster spot may not open a door

By Brian Miller
Cover picture for the articleThe Miami Dolphins announced that linebacker Vince Biegel has been place on season ending IR but that doesn’t open a roster spot for someone else. Late last week we made our predictions for the final 53 man roster and I had Biegel on the cusp of the roster but officially listed him as missing the 53. Now with his IR designation, he won’t make the 2021 team and may not get another chance in Miami come 2022. This is his second season ending IR stint.

