East Palo Alto, CA

With recall looming, Newsom gets some help from friends in Legislature

By Laurel Rosenhall and Sameea Kamal
 5 days ago
Lea este artículo en español. Turns out 2021 is not a good year for Democrats to make California stand out too much for being weird. With Gov. Gavin Newsom facing a Sept. 14 recall election, fellow Democrats in the Legislature appeared to protect him from having to sign or veto some controversial measures as they culled hundreds of bills Thursday in the biannual ritual known as the suspense file.

