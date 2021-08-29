Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Lee “Scratch” Perry Dies at 85

By Sam Sodomsk y, Madison Bloo m
Posted by 
Pitchfork
Pitchfork
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Lee “Scratch” Perry, the Jamaican dub legend, has died, the Jamaica Observer and The Guardian report. Perry was at Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, Jamaica when he died earlier today (August 29). A cause of death has not yet been revealed. He was 85 years old. Andrew Holness, Jamaica’s prime minister, tweeted a tribute to the iconic musician after the news of Perry’s death began to circulate. “My deep condolences to the family, friends, and fans of legendary record producer and singer, Rainford Hugh Perry OD, affectionately known as ‘Lee Scratch’ Perry,” Holness wrote.

pitchfork.com

Comments / 14

Pitchfork

Pitchfork

4K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The most trusted voice in music

 https://pitchfork.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Darnielle
Person
Bob Marley
Person
Andrew Holness
Person
Adrian Sherwood
Person
Flying Lotus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Music#Bob Marley The Wailers#Music Of Jamaica#Tv On The Radio#Black Ark Studios#Jamaican#The Jamaica Observer#Noel Holmes Hospital#Upsetters#Congos#British#El P#The Mountain Goats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Corinne Bailey Rae

In another life, Corinne Bailey Rae would have been the type of artist whom Berry Gordon’s Motown committed to honing and presenting to the world—a luminescent talent and disciplined artist deeply aware of what moved her. This artistic confidence is unmistakable on the singer-songwriter’s eponymous 2006 debut, which celebrates its 15th anniversary this year with a reissue and a bonus track, “Another Rainy Day.” Across the pond, far from the musical hub of Detroit, Rae took melodies reminiscent of Tammi Terrell and the simmering passion of Florence Ballard to spin the tales of a Black girl from Leeds. Over a decade later, Corinne Bailey Rae remains unmatched in the weighty simplicity of its stories of love pursued and lost, of a person adrift but hopeful.
Theater & Dancenohoartsdistrict.com

The Reggaestra “Tribute to Bunny Walker”

A review of The Reggaestra “Tribute to Bunny Walker” album produced by Grammy nominated producer Picstitch. What could be more summer than Reggae I ask you!? The Reggaestra “Tribute to Bunny Walker” is a celebration of the iconic Reggae artist Bunny Walker, an original member of Bob Marley’s Wailers. Grammy...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

History of a Feeling

Madi Diaz spends much of her fifth album, History of a Feeling, spent and screaming, in the throes of a breakup, ready to take up the mantle of your messiest friend. The Nashville-based songwriter is crying on the M train, kicking down her ex’s door, and refusing to let the past go. In her own words, she is “not really looking to get healthy,” and at her angriest, as on opener “Rage,”, she has no care for eloquence whatsoever: “Forgive and forget/Fuck you, fuck that.” Never mind the high road: The narrator of these songs is totaled on the low road, a smoking wreck a few miles south of the nearest pit stop.
CelebritiesBillboard

Bob Marley and The Wailers' 'Capitol Session '73': How the Lost Footage Came to Light

In 1989, British filmmaker, archivist and historian Martin Disney was asked by Polygram -- who had recently purchased Island Records -- to sift through extensive footage of Bob Marley and The Wailers in preparation for the Marley documentary Time Will Tell. While combing through piles of footage in various formats, Disney was especially intrigued by a three-minute segment of 16mm black and white film, without sound or labeling, featuring an early '70s performance by The Wailers.
Musiccoloradomusic.org

Other Notable Musicians’ Deaths…

Photo: Dennis Thomas of Kool & the Gang || Again, the number of deaths from COVID is astounding. Please get vaccinated. Truly may save your life. If you want to know more about any of the musicians we lost this past week, please check out http://www.wikipedia.com. August 2021. 11: Gianluigi...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Breakfast Club

Legendary Producer Chucky Thompson Has Died

Legendary hip-hop and R&B hitmaker Chucky Thompson has passed away. Young Guru, a mentee of Thompson’s broke the news Monday (August 9), offering a tribute for the Bad Boy Entertainment production czar. “There is nothing I can write that will take away this pain,” Guru captioned a photo of him...
MusicPopculture

Sam Salter, '90s R&B Singer, Dead at 46

The music industry is mourning the loss of one of its own. On Sunday, The Grio reported that R&B singer Sam Salter passed away. He was 46. At the moment, Salter's family has not released a cause of death. The social media account You Know I Got Soul was the...
Chicago, ILKerrang

Trouble singer Eric Wagner has died

Eric Wagner, singer of Chicago doom legends Trouble and The Skull, has died at the age of 62. The frontman’s passing was confirmed in a post on Facebook by his son Luke this morning (August 23), after he was admitted to hospital with COVID pneumonia last week. Eric fronted Trouble...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Geezyworld

You might know Alejandro Coranza (aka OhGeesy) as a key lieutenant of Shoreline Mafia, the apparently disbanded L.A. group that evolved out of the city’s graffiti scene. Geesy’s raspy flow, master-crafted hooks, and ability to inject melody into every corner of the music was vital in bringing bounce to the collective’s infectious sound. There are no failed experiments on Geezyworld, his debut album. He’s launching his solo career with a concentrated dose of what he does best: rap music for the height of the party. Without his former bandmates diluting him, we’re learning that you can’t have too much of this particular good thing. On the single “Get Fly,” he declares, “I ain’t Scottie Pippen.” The message is obvious: He’s playing second fiddle to nobody.
Celebritiescountryliving.com

‘AGT’ Judge Sofía Vergara Issued a Stern Warning to Simon Cowell About Revenge

While America’s Got Talent judge Simon Cowell is busy giving harsh notes to quarterfinalists, fellow panelist Sofía Vergara is still brainstorming her revenge on him. Earlier in AGT season 16 during one of the audition episodes, Simon had season 11’s danger act duo Ryan Stock and Amberlynn help him pull a heart-stopping prank on Sofía. Afterward, Sofía promised to get Simon back. Now that season 16 of the NBC competition series is further along, many are wondering if the Modern Family actress will stay true to her word.
Tupelo, MSwashingtoninformer.com

Lee Williams, Lead Singer of Spiritual QC’s, Dies

Lee Williams, frontman for the Tupelo, Mississippi-based gospel group Lee Williams and the Spiritual QC’s, has died, the group announced Monday on Facebook. He was 75. “It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of our fearless leader, Dr. Lee Williams,” the group wrote in the post. “We thank God for allowing him to Stop By On His Way Home, and though he has moved from his temporary house, the love, the memories and the music will linger on. We will always remember that to Give Up is not an option if we want to be Welcomed Home.”
New York City, NYNew York Post

Writer-producer of Ice-T movie fatally gunned down in NYC

The writer and producer of a recent movie starring Ice-T became one of the city’s latest shooting fatalities when he was gunned down while sitting in his new Mercedes-Benz, The Post has learned. Joseph “Taheim” Bryan, 50, — the driving force behind the action flick “Equal Standard” — was killed...
TV Showsdistrictchronicles.com

Who was actor Matthew Mindler and what was his cause of death?

CHILD actor Matthew Mindler passed away on August 28, 2021, according to TMZ. Mindler had been reported missing from his university just three days prior to his death. Matthew Mindler was a Hollywood child actorCredit: Getty. Who is actor Matthew Mindler?. Matthew Mindler was an American actor known for his...
Celebritiestheclevelandamerican.com

The famous bodybuilder died unexpectedly at the age of 49

Via Frank Jansky / Icon Sportswire / Corbis / Icon Sportswire Getty Images John Lawns. Renowned American bodybuilder John LawnsKnown as the “mountain dog”, he died Sunday at the age of 49. According to the portal Exercise Volt, Grass appears to have died of a pulmonary embolism in his sleep.
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Michael Nader, ‘Dynasty’ and ‘All My Children’ Actor, Dies at 76

Michael Nader, the actor known for his performances as Dex in the original “Dynasty” series and Dimitri Marick in “All My Children,” died Monday in Northern California of cancer, his rep confirmed. He was 76. Fairman’s wife Jodi Lister gave a statement to Michael Fairman TV, saying, “With heavy heart, I’m sharing the news of the passing of my beloved, Michael. We had 18 wonderful years together with the many dogs we fostered and adopted. Recently, Michael was so thrilled to reconnect with his friends from the cast of ‘Dynasty’ during Emma Samms’ virtual event to help raise funds for long...
NFLamomama.com

Remember Emmanuel Lewis Who Starred in 'Webster'? He's Now 50 and Has His Own Record Label

Emmanuel Lewis rose to fame on "Webster," and years after appearing on the hit '80s show, fans continue to love the 50-year-old. It’s been more than three decades since Emmanuel Lewis lit up the small screen as the title character in the '80s show “Webster.” In the show, he played a young boy adopted by an NFL pro and his wife after losing his parents.

Comments / 0

Community Policy