Lee “Scratch” Perry Dies at 85
Lee “Scratch” Perry, the Jamaican dub legend, has died, the Jamaica Observer and The Guardian report. Perry was at Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, Jamaica when he died earlier today (August 29). A cause of death has not yet been revealed. He was 85 years old. Andrew Holness, Jamaica’s prime minister, tweeted a tribute to the iconic musician after the news of Perry’s death began to circulate. “My deep condolences to the family, friends, and fans of legendary record producer and singer, Rainford Hugh Perry OD, affectionately known as ‘Lee Scratch’ Perry,” Holness wrote.pitchfork.com
