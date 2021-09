PENNFIELD, MI (WNWN/WTVB) – A Pennfield High School student was injured Monday afternoon after being hit by a vehicle near the school. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says the accident happened around 3:30 p.m. on Morgan Road near M-66. They say the 15-year-old boy was crossing the road and was struck by a vehicle. He was transported to Bronson Battle Creek Hospital by LifeCare Ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.