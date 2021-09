As Michiganders head out for the last weekend of the summer travel season, the National Weather Service is warning of dangerous swimming conditions at Lake Michigan beaches. Overall, the swimming risk will be moderate to high at Lake Michigan beaches for most of Labor Day weekend, the alert said. Under high risk conditions, large waves will quickly tire swimmers and currents may pull them into deeper water. From Saturday to Monday, large waves are expected to wash over piers and could sweep people into the water.