U.S. Politics

US, 97 other countries say they expect Taliban to ensure 'safe and orderly' travel out of Afghanistan

The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
The United States and nearly 100 other countries said on Sunday that they will hold the Taliban to "assurances" of "safe and orderly" travel out of the country amid fears that the insurgent group will not allow people to leave Afghanistan past an Aug. 31 deadline for the withdrawal of U.S. troops from the nation.

The Hill

The Hill

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
#Taliban#Foreign Aid#Foreign Nationals#Orderly#Afghans#U N Security Council#The New York Times#The Sunday Times#Cabinet#State Department#Political Office
Related
MilitaryWashington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
POTUSABC7 Chicago

FACT CHECK: Trump, others wrong on US equipment left with Taliban in Afghanistan

WASHINGTON -- The Taliban have seized both political power and significant U.S.-supplied firepower in their whirlwind takeover of Afghanistan, recovering guns, ammunition, helicopters and other modern military equipment from Afghan forces who surrendered it. But the gear the Taliban have obtained isn't worth the $80 billion or more being claimed...
Foreign Policymediaite.com

Taliban Calls for US Diplomats to Come Back: ‘We Expect Them to Reopen Their Embassy in Kabul’

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid called on Tuesday for the United States to send its diplomats back to Afghanistan. “America should have only a diplomatic presence in Kabul,” Mujahid said, according to Afghan television station TOLONews. “We have communication channels with them and we expect them to reopen their embassy in Kabul and we also want to have trade relations with them.”
WorldWashington Post

Facts are finally starting to penetrate bad Afghanistan punditry

Media coverage of the U.S. drawdown from Afghanistan has been characterized by hyperbolic commentary and conjecture — driven in part by former officials for the quagmire who were quick to weigh in on the matter in interviews. One day, some in the pack would holler for the administration to extend the withdrawal day beyond Aug. 31; the next day, others would demand the United States leave before any more service members died.
U.S. PoliticsDaily Beast

Inside the State Department’s Afghanistan Evacuation

Almost everything you think you know about how the United States Department of State handled the evacuation from Afghanistan is wrong. And not just wrong, but so egregiously wrong you have to ask yourself why. The narrative has been that State was caught flat-footed by the events following the fall...
MilitaryNBC San Diego

U.S. Relationship With Taliban Unclear After End of Afghanistan War, Senior Defense and Diplomatic Officials Say

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said Wednesday that it was not yet clear what kind of relationship, if any, the Pentagon would have with the Taliban in Afghanistan. "It's hard to predict where this will go in the future with respect to the Taliban," Austin said when asked about the next steps following Monday's complete U.S. military departure from the country.
Foreign PolicyWashington Post

The U.S. government left its own journalists behind in Afghanistan

Now that the U.S. troop withdrawal from Afghanistan is complete, many stories of heroic efforts to save Americans and Afghan allies are pouring out, each describing one facet of the chaos and dysfunction that plagued the effort to evacuate all of those in Kabul who had placed their trust in the United States. Among the most tragic examples is the story of how the Biden administration left behind more than 100 government-sponsored journalists, plus their families, after putting them through three weeks of hell.
POTUSWashington Examiner

White House quietly corrects Biden on number of US citizens stuck in Afghanistan after war-ending speech

The White House quietly corrected President Joe Biden after he said in a speech Tuesday that 90% of U.S. citizens who wanted to evacuate Afghanistan were able to leave. A transcript of his remarks , delivered from the White House, shows that figure crossed out and replaced with 98%, which still falls short of the president's promise to keep U.S. military forces in the country until every U.S. citizen seeking an escape could get one.
U.S. Politicscitizensjournal.us

State Department Sidesteps Question On Recognizing Taliban Regime

The State Department evaded a question Wednesday on whether the Biden administration would recognize the Taliban as the rightful government of Afghanistan. “We have obviously had contacts with the Taliban — we had it during the effort that we were trying to midwife a negotiation,” Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland told reporters during a briefing.
MilitaryWashington Post

No, the Taliban did not seize $83 billion of U.S. weapons

“ALL EQUIPMENT should be demanded to be immediately returned to the United States, and that includes every penny of the $85 billion dollars in cost.”. We don’t normally pay much attention to claims made by the former president, as he mostly just riffs golden oldies. But this is a new claim. A version of this claim also circulates widely on right-leaning social media — that somehow the Taliban has ended up with $83 billion in U.S. weaponry. (Trump, as usual, rounds the number up.)
U.S. PoliticsCNN

September 1 Afghanistan-Taliban news

"The majority" of Afghan visa applicants were left behind, State Department official says. "The majority" of Afghans who worked for the United States during its two decade military campaign were likely left behind in the chaotic and rushed evacuation from Afghanistan, a senior State Department official said Wednesday. The official...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Week

The Taliban reportedly struck a deal with U.S. to escort Americans to Kabul's airport. A U.S. defense official said 'it worked beautifully.'

The Biden administration continually tried to assure Americans that the Taliban was cooperating with the U.S. during its withdrawal from Afghanistan over the last few weeks after the group took Kabul. Now, citing two U.S. defense officials, CNN reports that the U.S. military struck a deal with the Taliban that led to the latter escorting Americans to the gates of Hamid Karzai International Airport during that time.
U.S. PoliticsWashington Post

America is leaving thousands of people behind in Afghanistan. This is a moral disaster.

Enormous as it is, the number of people evacuated by air from Kabul since the end of July — about 122,000 — is not large enough. Thankfully, many thousands of American citizens, third-country nationals and Afghans who worked directly for U.S. and allied military forces or embassies made it out. But many thousands of people did not, including former U.S. interpreters and their families, and Afghans classified by President Biden and his administration as “vulnerable” — such as staff for U.S.-based nongovernmental organizations and women’s rights activists. As security worsened in the wake of a horrific terrorist attack at the airport last Thursday, and as U.S. troops prepared for their own departure on Monday, time and space ran out for these people. This is a moral disaster, one attributable not to the actions of military and diplomatic personnel in Kabul — who have been courageous and professional, in the face of deadly dangers — but to mistakes, strategic and tactical, by Mr. Biden and his administration.

